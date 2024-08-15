Brighton transfer target 'has already said goodbye' to teammates as £40m move edges closer
Albion have triggered the £40m release clause for the 22-year-old, who has 'verbally agreed' to sign, according to reports.
The French forward would take Albion’s summer spending above £140m. It would come a huge blow to Leeds, who have already lost Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray to Premier League clubs this summer.
Farke told reporters today: “I expect he [Rutter] will leave. It’s not in our hands anymore. He’s pretty much said goodbye, although I can’t confirm anything yet.”
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the news with his 21million followers.
He wrote: “Georginio Rutter, set to sign for Brighton for £40m release clause!
“Farke confirms that Rutter has already said goodbye to teammates and staff today, he’s joining #BHAFC.
“Next on the list, Ferdi Kadioglu.”
Albion are in the final stages of a £28m deal with Fenerbahçe for the Turkey international left back, Kadioglu.
Romano posted: "Ferdi Kadioglu’s long term deal at Brighton is ready and agreed in details. The player’s has confirmed to Fenerbahçe personal terms are in place with #BHAFC. He wants to play in Premier League and the two clubs are in talks to agree on transfer fee."
Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is not messing around this summer. The Seagulls have already spent upwards of £100m this transfer window – a club record – with three new faces still set to arrive.
The latest signing is Germany under-21 international attacker Brajan Gruda, who joined from Mainz – for around £25m – on a four-year deal.
