Brighton transfers 2025: Striker to make League One switch after a tough spell at Portsmouth

Mark O'Mahony of Brighton is expected to seal a loan move to Reading

Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony is set to seal a season loan at League One club Reading.

O'Mahony, 20, spent last campaign on loan in the Championship at Portsmouth but his stint at Fratton Park was hindered by injuries.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international made just 13 league appearances for John Mousinho's team and scored three times.

O'Mahony joined Brighton from Cork City in 2023 and has made four first team outings for Brighton.

He made his Premier League debut under former boss Roberto De Zerbi at Burnley in April 2024 and then made his first start top flight start against Bournemouth.

His only senior goal to date for the Seagulls was during a 4-0 win against Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, just before his move to Portsmouth. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.

After leaving Portsmouth, he posted: “I would like to thank everybody involved at Pompey for everything they done for me on and off the pitch, a very special club with some amazing people."

On the Pompey fans, he added: “[They] have been incredible the whole season during the up and downs who stuck with us through it all. Thanks for everything”.

Mark O'Mahony to Reading verdict

A loan to Reading makes perfect sense for O'Mahony. The striker showed glimpses of his potential in the Championship last season at Portsmouth but injuries slowed his progress.

Despite the sale of Joao Pedro, Brighton remain well stacked in attacking areas and first team chances next season would be extremely hard to come by.

Reading, who are recently under new ownership, will hopefully be challenging in the top half of League One. O'Mahony badly needs a season where he can play at least 30-plus matches and get his career back on track.

Former Albion boss De Zerbi was an admirer of his talents and previously compared him to Brighton’s other Irish striker Evan Ferguson, stating that O'Mahony understands play better in terms of possession.

