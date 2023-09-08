Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be interested in Brazilian defender Wesley and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress.

According to South American journalist Fred Gomes, The Seagulls are one of a number of European clubs interested in the right-back.

Wesley plays for Flamengo in his home country and made 36 appearances for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side last season, scoring two goals.

Flamengo were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores at the last 16 stage in August, ending their season prematurely and opening up the possibility for a move away for Wesley.

Brighton are said to be in the market for a right-back and may be looking to bring in a player in January to provide cover for the position.

Roberto De Zerbi is currently using James Milner and Joel Veltman in the role, but both are over the age of thirty and have two or less years left on there deals at the Amex Stadium.

Tariq Lamptey is another right-back at the club, but his long history of injury issues has led the club to looking at other options for the future.