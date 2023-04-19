Brighton trio nominated for FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season alongside Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool players

England’s top-flight revealed their 40-man shortlist in partnership with FIFA 23 for the Premier League Team of the Season.

Brighton’s Karou Mitoma, Solly March and Alexis Mac Allister were all nominated, alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka.

Manchester United pair David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes are among the players that have been snubbed, despite a number of impressive performances for the Red Devils this season.

Ivan Toney also didn't make the cut, despite scoring 18 goals this season, while Chelsea’s Kai Havertz did, having only found the net three times in the Premier League in 2023.

Voting for the squad opened on Monday, April 17 and is freely available to submit on EA’s website.

Mitoma has been a revelation on the south coast since making his Brighton debut back in October. The winger has since gone on to score ten goals in 31 appearances – the most goals scored in a single English top-flight season by a Japanese player.

On the other flank, March has also shone for the Seagulls this season, having been deployed further up the pitch by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

So far, the 28-year-old has seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, having played all 29 league games for Brighton this season.

World Cup-winner Mac Allister’s form for both club and country has lead to interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The midfielder has ten goals in 30 games in all competitions this season and it will likely cost any interested suitor £60m to sign the 24-year-old this summer.