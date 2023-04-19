The news Manchester United fans wanted to hear ahead of their FA Cup semi final

Manchester United fans will welcome the news that four players returned to training today ahead of two huge games this week.

Ten Hag will be pleased to have seen four of those players return to training today. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

United face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final tie, with the score finally poised at 2-2. Erik Ten Hag’s men then head to Wembley on Sunday, to take on Brighton in the semi final of the FA Cup.

Heading into the two massive fixtures, United have an injury list of 10 players; including the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Raphaël Varane and Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ten Hag will be pleased to have seen four of those players return to training today.

Rashford, the Red Devil’s top goal scorer this season, was reported to be one of the players back on the grass, having not been seen in action since coming off with a groin problem in the 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

His international teammate Luke Shaw was also seen at Carrington, having not been available for the last three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcel Sabitzer was another spotted to be taking part, having been pulled from the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest on Sunday with an injury sustained in the warm up.

Tyrell Malacia was also unavailable for the game at the City Ground, but has seemingly recovered from the sore knee that kept him out of the squad for the 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad