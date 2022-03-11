Brighton v Liverpool: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Albion fell to their fourth league defeat in a row, and to 13th in the table, after last Saturday's game at Newcastle United. The resurgent Magpies ran out 2-1 winners, leaving the Seagulls searching for a first Premier League point since February 12.

And Albion's quest to arrest their slide doesn't get any easier. Second-placed Liverpool have been imperious of late.

Jürgen Klopp's charges have won their last seven consecutive Premier League games and have not tasted defeat since their 1-0 loss at Leicester City on December 28. Their loss at the Foxes was just their second in the league this season.

Roberto Firmino could return for Liverpool after missing Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Inter. Picture by Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

The Reds, who lifted the Carabao Cup last month after beating Chelsea on penalties, were beaten for the first time in 16 games in all competitions on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool were consigned to a 1-0 home defeat by ten-man Inter in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, but a 2-0 win in Italy saw the Reds advance to the quarter-finals on aggregate.

Team news

Seagulls defender Adam Webster is still struggling with a groin injury and is likely to be out until after the upcoming international break.

But head coach Graham Potter did not report any fresh injury concerns following last weekend's defeat at in-form Newcastle United.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are stepping up their recoveries from their respective thigh injuries and could be in contention on Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could also be in contention after both were named on the bench in the loss at the Magpies.

For the Reds, Roberto Firmino could return after missing Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Inter.

Ibrahima Konaté may miss out after sustaining a knock during the week, while Thiago Alcântara may be rested after only just returning from a hamstring injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion's predicted line-up

Robert Sánchez, Joël Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Groß, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay.

Liverpool's predicted line-up

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joël Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keïta, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool will kick-off at the Amex on Saturday, March 12 at 12.30pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Albion's home game with the Reds will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Build-up gets underway at 11.30am.

Match officials

Mike Dean will take charge on Tuesday evening and his assistant referees will be Eddie Smart and Mark Scholes The fourth official is Simon Hooper and VAR will be Stuart Attwell, assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.

