Brighton v Tottenham: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

The Seagulls' miserable winless run continued on Saturday against title-chasing Liverpool. Goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah condemned 13th-placed Albion to a 2-0 defeat and a fifth straight league loss.

Graham Potters' charges have not picked up a Premier League point since the 2-0 win at Watford on February 12 but remain well clear of the drop zone.

The Seagulls, who have taken 33 points from 28 games, are 11 points clear of 17th-placed Everton and third-from-bottom Watford, although the Toffees have two games in hand.

Action from Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Picture by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Spurs, meanwhile, travel to the Amex looking to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League alive.

The North London club's results have been riddled with inconsistency this season.

Spurs recorded a dramatic 3-2 victory at top-of-the-table Manchester City on February 19 but followed that up with a shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Burnley four days later.

Thumping wins over Leeds United and Everton sandwiched a shock defeat to league-below Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham sit eighth in Premier League on 45 points, six points fourth-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Spurs fell further behind the UEFA Champions League-chasing pack on Saturday evening after a 3-2 loss at a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United.

Wednesday's meeting between Albion and Antonio Conte's men is a rearranged fixture.

Tottenham were due to visit the Seagulls on December 12 but the game was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

The two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5.

Spurs ran out 3-1 winners thanks to Harry Kane's double and a Solly March own goal. Yves Bissouma netted a consolation goal for Brighton.

Team news

Seagulls defender Adam Webster is still struggling with a groin injury and is likely to be out until after the upcoming international break.

Adam Lallana may miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's home defeat to Liverpool. The 33-year-old came on as a half-time substitute but was forced off after just five minutes on the field.

Jeremy Sarmiento is stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be in contention.

Enock Mwepu could be in line to make his first Seagulls start since early January. The Zambian international was named on the bench on Saturday.

For Spurs, defenders Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga will miss the trip to Amex with thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Oliver Skipp is also out. The midfielder has been out since January with a groin injury that suffered issues with treatment.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off at the Amex on Wednesday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Albion's home game with Spurs will not be broadcast on television in the UK.

Sky Sports will screen UEFA Champions League-chasing Arsenal's home game against Premier League title-contenders Liverpool.

Meanhwile, BT Sport will show Lille v Chelsea and Juventus v Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Match officials

Robert Jones will take charge on Wednesday evening and his assistant referees will be Darren Cann and Derek Eaton. The fourth official is Andy Madley and VAR will be John Brooks, assisted by Marc Perry.