Mac Allister skill, Diaz vs Lamptey, Klopp consoles Lallana and Ukraine tribute: Moments you may have missed from Brighton's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah condemned Albion to a fifth consecutive league defeat, which leaves Brighton 13th in the table.

Graham Potter admitted that title-chasing Liverpool were just too good for Albion on the day. It says it all that they can bring on players off the bench with the quality of Thiago and Diogo Jota to see out the game.

The Brighton boss said: "You have to credit the opponent.

"I can't say they didn't deserve to win.

"Liverpool's defensive line is so good. It's so high and hard to get behind them. That's why they are going to compete for the Champions League."

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Mac Allister skill

Luis Diaz and Tariq Lamptey battle for the ball. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brighton had started the game brightly and it looked like it was going to be far from a comfortable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A standout moment from the promising early stages was when Alexis Mac Allister turned Fabinho inside out with an outrageous roulette before playing and outside of the boot pass out wide to Lamptey.

Even though the move didn't result in a goal, it was a moment which got Albion fans off their seats and made them believe an upset was on the cards.

"There were some good actions there from us," Potter told reporters after the game.

Alexis Mac Allister played in a deeper role against Liverpool. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"I'm not sat here totally doom and gloom.

"We had some things we can move forward with."

Mac Allister was playing in a slightly deeper role to usual, allowing him to dictate play. Everything good Brighton did came through the Argentinan.

Potter said: "He's a young player, learning in the Premier League.

"I thought his personality was really good. It's not easy to take the ball and have the courage he has against top players.

"Alexis and a lot of our players showed great personality, character. They were brave. Tried their best and as a coach, I'm happy with that."

Adam Lallana comforted by Klopp and Henderson

Blink and you'll miss it. Adam Lallana's appearance against his former employers was brief, to say the least.

The experienced midfielder has had rotten luck with injuries since signing for Albion and he was dealt with another blow on Saturday, as he went down off the ball just minutes after replacing Steven Alzate in a half-time change.

As he left the pitch, he was consoled by Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp. It was a nice touch from Lallana's former teammate and manager, who would have been disappointed to see him depart the field.

It would also have been frustrating for Potter, who had made the half-time change to turn the tide in their favour against Liverpool.

"These things happen in football," Potter said, post-match.

"Pascal [Gross] came in. He's a fantastic replacement. It didn't change too much but obviously it's disappointing for Adam, more than anything."

On the severity of the injury, Potter added: "I think it was a slight tightness in his hamstring. I'not 100 per cent sure, I have not spoke to him as yet.

'It is one of those things. We support Adam, he has been fantastic for us.

"He is a great person and a great player and we need to help him. It is a difficult situation for him."

Diaz shines...but Lamptey moment shows there's room for improvement

Liverpool's newest signing Luis Diaz has settled in straight away following his move from Porto in January.

He looked right at home on the left hand side in a flexible front-three formation on Saturday and he has won plenty of plaudits.

It wasn't an easy ride for him, against the Seagulls, though. Tariq Lamptey is one of the country's most promising talents and in the early stages, the English full-back was getting the better of the Columbian winger.

In a stage when Brighton were giving Liverpool no time on the ball, a fierce 50-50 battle broke out between the pair and it was captivating to watch. When Lamptey won the ball - much to the delight of the home supporters - Diaz stood still and looked at the referee, asking for a foul.

He was never going to get it and Klopp furiously told the forward to do his defensive duties and chase down his man.

"He still has to adapt in moments, especially defensively," Klopp said.

"He has speed, he can carry the ball really quick and his dribbling is not bad.

"We haven't yet seen his full range of shooting skills. There's a lot of space for improvement."

Brighton's support for Ukraine

As a continued show of support for those affected by the war in Ukraine, Brighton's players were wearing the third kit this weekend, with all profits from ongoing sales continuing to be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The yellow and blue coloured strip will also be worn by the Brighton women's team in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League against Arsenal on Sunday.

More than £10,000 has already been raised for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal as a result of fans purchasing the shirt over the past week; and this week Premier League clubs collectively donated £1m to the Disasters Emergency Committee, to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said, “We continue to be horrified by the events in Ukraine and wish to show our support for all those affected. We reiterate the many calls for peace.