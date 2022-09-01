Brighton "very unlikely" to make a striker signing before the transfer window shuts
Brighton are very unlikely to add a forward to their squad in their remaining hours of the transfer window.
Albion had been linked with Fiorentina's Ivory Coast international forward Christian Kouame and Bologna forward Musa Barrow on deadline day, but neither are expected to lead to a deal being struck.
According to Kouame’s camp, the player is staying in Serie A, something which Brighton have accepted.
Brighton have been interested in replacing Neal Maupay – ever since the French forward joined Everton on Friday in a deal worth £15 million.
The sale of Maupay is believed to have inflated Kouame asking price, the Athletic said.
Bologna forward Musa Barrow also looks set to stay in Italy despite deadline day interest from Brighton.
It was reported that Albion’s purist of the Gambian international had begun to ‘materialise’ on deadline day – with the deal suggested to be a loan rather then permanent.
However, the Athletic is reporting that it now seems likely that the striker will stay at the Italian club.
Manager Graham Potter stated on Tuesday that he was ‘calm’ going into deadline day and signing another forward is now regarded by the club as a bonus, not a necessity.