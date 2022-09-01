Brighton's £13 million striker target looks set to stay in Italy

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gambian international had attracted the interest of Fulham and Torino throughout the summer, but it was reported that Albion’s purist had begun to ‘materialise’ on deadline day.

The deal was suggested to be a loan rather than permanent, but the Athletic is reporting that it seems likely that the striker will stay at the Italian club.

Bologna forward Musa Barrow looks set to stay in Italy despite deadline day interest from Brighton.

Brighton are said to be interested in signing a striker before the window closes, having sold Neil Maupay to Everton on Friday, in a deal worth £15 million.

Albion are also linked with another Serie A forward Christian Kouame, having previously made an enquiry to Fiorentina about the striker.

The 24-year-old spent last season out on loan at Anderlecht and scored 13 goals in all competitions, as well as contributing 10 assists.