Leicester took the lead after just 56 seconds, with unmarked Kelechi Iheanacho finishing off a fine team move, involving Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka.

Brighton responded excellently, with Solly March – who lost the ball for the first goal – forcing an equaliser with a header at the far post – which found its way in off Luke Thomas.

Albion looked the most likely to add to their lead against a struggling Leicester side.

Brighton scored five – and had another controversially disallowed by VAR – as they swept struggling Leicester aside in an enthralling Premier League match at the Amex. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But they were perhaps sitting too comfortably as Adam Webster gave the ball away cheaply, before Lewis Dunk was caught out by Youri Tielemans’ long ball, which found Patson Daka. The forward made no mistake in beating Rob Sanchez, one-on-one.

Brighton made amends in the second half, though, with a thrilling display – scoring three goals – but Alexis Mac Allister’s screamer was inexplicably ruled out by VAR.

The Argentinian thought he had made it 3-2 when he hammered the ball into the top corner from outside the box but the goal was ruled out after a very lengthy investigation. The decision enraged Albion supports in the stadium – as well football fans on social media.

Thankfully, this didn’t impact the final result, as an undeterred Albion retook the lead through Leandro Trossard before Mac Allister got the goal he deserved from the penalty spot.

Scroll down to see how we rated the players on an entertaining, action-packed afternoon at the Amex.

Sánchez: 7 – Daka’s low cross to Iheanacho was out of Sanchez's reach for the opening goal. Beaten by Daka on one-on-one for goal that made it 2-2. Good reaction save to deny Harvey Barnes. Otherwise, mostly untroubled.

Veltman: 7 – Nothing spectacular but did his job well and started the move for the third goal by winning the ball off Daka. Good

Dunk: 6 – Not put under too pressure as Albion dominated a poor Leicester side but was caught out by Tielemans’ long ball for Daka’s goal. Recovered well as Albion ran out comfortable winners.

Webster: 6 – Like Dunk, he perhaps became too complacent with how dominant Albion were – giving the ball away with careless diagonal pass before Leicester’s second goal.

March: 8 – Partly at fault for Leicester’s very early opener when he was outmuscled by Tielemans but he recovered extremely well. Forced the own goal off Luke Thomas and put in a very impressive performance. Could have had more goals to this name.

Caicedo: 8 – What a player this man. It was his unnerving finish that put Albion 2-1 ahead after just 15 minutes – and he had other chances to score – but he absolutely bossed the midfield.

Mac Allister: 9 – Sensational. Mac Allister has had a brilliant start to the season but this second-half performance will take some beating. He was booked in a quiet opening 45 minutes but he came to life after the break. Scored twice – from a penalty and an inch perfect free-kick – and would have had an hat trick if not for a bizarre VAR offside decision.

Mwepu: 8 – Another midfielder who was very impressive today, with an energetic performance. Set up Caicedo’s goal after brilliantly winning the ball in midfield and running towards goal unchallenged. Took advantage with perfect pass. Adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to Mac Allister’s screamer. Went close to scoring himself with a shot, that was saved from a tight angle.

Trossard: 9 – It was his cross that created the opening for the own goal early on but Trossard really sprung into life in the second half. He finished brilliantly to make it 3-2 before winning a penalty after his superb piece of skill bamboozled Ndidi. A nightmare for Leicester’s defenders.

Groß: 8: – What a season the German is having. He was instrumental from the first whistle, this afternoon. Had one assist but could have had more and had chances to score himself. Leicester’s players just couldn’t pick him up, as he was constantly finding pockets of space.

Welbeck: 7– Showed the importance of having a target man, to hold the ball up and bring his hugely talented teammates into play with him. Unfortunate not to have a goal himself. Best chance was when he cleverly tried to lob Danny Ward from a tight angle after winning the ball off the goalkeeper.

Subs:

Undav on for Mwepu (84)

Estupiñán on for Trossard (89)

Gilmour on for Caicedo (90)