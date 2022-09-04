Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Welbeck, who was as a substitute against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night (August 30) has returned to the starting XL.

He is Graham Potter’s only change, with Pervis Estupiñán dropping to the bench.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Gilmour, who was signed from Chelsea for £7.5m on deadline day, is on the bench.

Billy Gilmour, who was signed from Chelsea for £7.5m on deadline day, is on the bench against Leicester. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Adam Lallana and Jakob Moder are still injured. Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who is out of form, starts on the bench. Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front.

Brendan Rodgers’ other change from the side that started the 1-0 home loss against Manchester United on Thursday is Patson Daka, who replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester’s only summer signing, Wout Faes – from Reims – is not in the squad, because he didn’t receive his visa in time – the club confirmed.

Danny Welbeck, who was as a substitute against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night (August 30) has returned to the starting XL. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Çağlar Söyüncü, who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, has been left out of the Leicester squad.

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain long-term absentees.

Daniel Amartey, who missed the defeat against Manchester United because of a muscle issue, is on the bench.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Gilmour, Estupinan, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.

Leicester XI: Ward, Thomas, Evans, Ndidi, Justin, Soumare, Barnes, Daka, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Albrighton, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy.