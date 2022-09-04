Brighton vs Leicester: Danny Welbeck returns as Billy Gilmour makes the bench; Brendan Rodgers drops Jamie Vardy as new signing misses out over visa issue
Brighton's newest signing Billy Gilmour is on the bench, as Albion look to get back to winning ways against bottom-of-the-league Leicester.
Danny Welbeck, who was as a substitute against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night (August 30) has returned to the starting XL.
He is Graham Potter’s only change, with Pervis Estupiñán dropping to the bench.
Billy Gilmour, who was signed from Chelsea for £7.5m on deadline day, is on the bench.
Adam Lallana and Jakob Moder are still injured. Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training.
Meanwhile, Leicester’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who is out of form, starts on the bench. Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front.
Brendan Rodgers’ other change from the side that started the 1-0 home loss against Manchester United on Thursday is Patson Daka, who replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Leicester’s only summer signing, Wout Faes – from Reims – is not in the squad, because he didn’t receive his visa in time – the club confirmed.
Çağlar Söyüncü, who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, has been left out of the Leicester squad.
Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain long-term absentees.
Daniel Amartey, who missed the defeat against Manchester United because of a muscle issue, is on the bench.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Gilmour, Estupinan, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.
Leicester XI: Ward, Thomas, Evans, Ndidi, Justin, Soumare, Barnes, Daka, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho.
Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Albrighton, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy.
