Brighton vs Liverpool: Albion star played dropped as Reds set to be without seven first team players

Leandro Trossard will not be available for Brighton’s game against Liverpool due to ‘behavioural issues’.

Brighton defeated Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Albion face the current FA Cup and EFL Cup holders at the Amex Stadium, just one point and one place below them in the Premier League table.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed today that Trossard, who has been linked with a move away from the club this month, would not be apart of the squad for tomorrow’s game.

De Zerbi said: "Leandro isn't on the list of the players for tomorrow. Leandro knows very well my opinion. In the last training before the Middlesbrough game when he understood he didn't play, he left the session without saying anything and that is not good."

The Seagulls have won three of their last four games in all competitions, most recently dismantling Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round of FA Cup last Saturday (January 7).

The victory at the Riverside Stadium saw minutes given to Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck, with both players coming on as second-half substitutes.

Neither player has been available to De Zerbi since coming off injured in a December friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai and both are expected to start against Liverpool.

Captain Lewis Dunk was rested for last Saturday’s game, but is expected to start tomorrow.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be waiting on a late fitness test for summer signing Darwin Nunez, after the Uruguayan reportedly missed the last few days of training with injury issues.

The Reds’ boss is already without Diogo Jota (calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Virgil Van Dijk (thigh) as they all continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Loan signing Arthur is also out of contention with a thigh injury, while new star signing Cody Gakpo is expected to be named on the bench following what the Dutch player described as a ‘sloppy’ debut against Wolves last week.

Klopp will be hoping for some good news regarding the availability of James Milner and Roberto Firmino, as neither have been available since Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Manchester City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.