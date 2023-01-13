Edit Account-Sign Out
Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'on the brink' - former Tottenham manager favourite to replace him

Graham Potter is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked by Chelsea, according to betting company BetVictor.

By Frankie Elliott
3 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:41pm
The Blues head coach suffered his seven defeat in ten games following defeat in last night’s West London derby to Fulham.  (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
The Blues head coach suffered his seven defeat in ten games following defeat in last night’s West London derby to Fulham.

The 47-year-old admitted after the game that ‘everything that can go wrong, is going wrong’ as the two-time European champions sit 10th in the Premier League table, ten points off a Champions League qualification spot.

BetVictor have slashed the former Brighton manager’s odds into evens to be the next Premier League manager to go.

Potter now overtakes former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard, with the Everton boss now at 6/4.

Owner Todd Boehly appointed Potter in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. If the American was no make another change, BetVictor’s traders make Mauricio Pochettino the early front runner with odds of 6/4.

Diego Simeone is priced up at 8/1 with him expected to move on from Atletico Madrid this summer after 12 years in the Spanish capital.

He’s joined by Zinedine Zidane (10/1) and ex-managers Thomas Tuchel & Jose Mourinho who both included in the betting at 16/1.

Next Premier League manager to go:

Graham Potter - Evens

Frank Lampard - 6/4

David Moyes - 6/1

Next Chelsea manager:

Mauricio Pochettino - 6/4

Diego Simeone - 8/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Zinedine Zidane - 10/1

Thumas Tuchel - 16/1

Jose Mourinho 16/1

