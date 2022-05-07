Brighton vs Manchester United: Enforced change for Graham Potter as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for unchanged visitors

Fresh from their impressive 3-0 win at Wolves last week, Graham Potter has been forced into one change, with midfielder Pascal Gross replacing Enock Mwepu, who is likely to miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento is the only other absentee, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have named an unnamed side to the one which beat Brentford 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Manchester United against Brighton. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Veteran midfielder Juan Mata starts again and Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line in his first appearance at Brighton.

Marcus Rashford (bronchitis) and Eric Bailly (back problem) have both missed the trip to Sussex but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to the bench.

They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of absentees, with Jadon Sancho expected to miss the rest of the season with tonsillitis.