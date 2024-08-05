The Spanish outfit finished eighth in La Liga last term and will likely provide a stiff test for the Seagulls ahead of their Premier League opener at Everton on August 17.
It will give new head coach Fabian Hurzeler a chance to make his mind up on the fitness of some of his key players – many of which have not yet featured in the pre-season matches in Japan or in the 1-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road last week.
Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the Villarreal match at the Amex Stadium on August 10 (3pm).
