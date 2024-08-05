Brighton vs Villarreal early injury news as 7 out and 4 doubts

By Derren Howard
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 10:22 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion will play their final pre-season match this Saturday against Villarreal at the Amex Stadium this Saturday (3pm).

The Spanish outfit finished eighth in La Liga last term and will likely provide a stiff test for the Seagulls ahead of their Premier League opener at Everton on August 17.

It will give new head coach Fabian Hurzeler a chance to make his mind up on the fitness of some of his key players – many of which have not yet featured in the pre-season matches in Japan or in the 1-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road last week.

Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the Villarreal match at the Amex Stadium on August 10 (3pm).

Joao Pedro of Brighton is yet to feature in pre-season

Joao Pedro of Brighton is yet to feature in pre-season

The Dutch No 1 remains injured with an unspecified injury after performing well for the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Expected to miss the first two Premier League matches - Everton away and Man United at home.

2. Bart Verbruggen - out

Bart Verbruggen - out

The Dutch No 1 remains injured with an unspecified injury after performing well for the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Expected to miss the first two Premier League matches - Everton away and Man United at home.

The Brazilian defender is yet to feature in pre-season and is a doubt for the Villarreal match.

3. Igor - out

Igor - out

The Brazilian defender is yet to feature in pre-season and is a doubt for the Villarreal match.

The attacker continues his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained against Man City last season. Will miss the start of the season.

4. Solly March - out

Solly March - out

The attacker continues his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained against Man City last season. Will miss the start of the season.

