Brighton & Hove Albion are back in action tonight, when they take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts are in somewhat of a rut of late, with their stunning start of season form giving way to inconsistencies and frustrations since mid-February, and last weekend's 2-0 loss to Liverpool was their fifth on the trot.

With a tough run of fixtures ahead, the pressure is on the Seagulls to recapture their previous form and end the season on a high, as they move towards their final ten games of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking ahead of the game against Spurs, Brighton boss Graham Potter gave an injury update on midfielder Adam Lallana, and revealed: "We are waiting for a scan result, he is testing okay so not too bad. But obviously until we get the scan we will not know the full extent. It seems like it will be a minor problem."

"Yes (it's the occurrence of a previous hamstring injury), but until we get the results back, I would not want to talk too much about it but probably, yeah.

"It is a case of getting the analysis now and getting that diagnosed properly. Maybe [Liverpool] was a little bit too soon but something we will have to think about."

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February, Brighton were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 loss.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the midweek action continues:

1. Fiorentina eager to land Torreira Fiorentina have been tipped to accelerate their efforts to sign their current loan star Lucas Torreira from Arsenal. It has been suggested that the Serie A side won’t look to negotiate their £12.5m option-to-buy down, and will look to arrange the deal quickly. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

2. Mills’ shock Coutinho claim Pundit Danny Mills has suggested that Aston Villa could pay Philippe Coutinho a whopping £20m as a bonus to convince him to join the club permanently. He suggested that Barcelona could accept a cut price fee to get him off the wage bill, with Coutinho himself pocketing the rest. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Red Devils eye Kane Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Spurs and England star Harry Kane this summer, as they look to rebuild their struggling squad at the end of the season. He could cost the Red Devils a whopping £120m. (Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Magpies still in Botman battle Newcastle United are said to be prepared to fight to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, despite AC Milan looking like they could be close to signing the player. He was heavily linked with a move in January, but the Magpies were unable to seal the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport) Photo Sales