The hosts are in somewhat of a rut of late, with their stunning start of season form giving way to inconsistencies and frustrations since mid-February, and last weekend's 2-0 loss to Liverpool was their fifth on the trot.
With a tough run of fixtures ahead, the pressure is on the Seagulls to recapture their previous form and end the season on a high, as they move towards their final ten games of the 2021/22 campaign.
Speaking ahead of the game against Spurs, Brighton boss Graham Potter gave an injury update on midfielder Adam Lallana, and revealed: "We are waiting for a scan result, he is testing okay so not too bad. But obviously until we get the scan we will not know the full extent. It seems like it will be a minor problem."
"Yes (it's the occurrence of a previous hamstring injury), but until we get the results back, I would not want to talk too much about it but probably, yeah.
"It is a case of getting the analysis now and getting that diagnosed properly. Maybe [Liverpool] was a little bit too soon but something we will have to think about."
The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February, Brighton were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 loss.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the midweek action continues: