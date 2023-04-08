Former Premier League star Chris Sutton could barely hide his fury as he watched Tottenham’s win over Brighton on BT Sport Score.

The TV pundit was providing his live reaction to key moments in the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – between two sides fighting for a European spot.

The former Chelsea and Celtic striker was visibly angry after Brighton were denied a clear penalty at 1-1 around the 70th minute mark – despite a VAR check.

Both managers Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini had already been sent off for an argument, following Danny Welbeck’s disallowed goal, when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tripped Kaoru Mitoma in the box but nothing was given.

"That's a disgrace, an absolute disgrace that Brighton aren’t awarded that,” Sutton said.

“I feel angry and I’m not a Brighton fan. I think it’s disgraceful.”

The pundit went onto say that he could ‘barely remember a game’ where there's been ‘so much injustice’.

He added: “The decisions have been awful. You've got to see it to believe it.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tripped Kaoru Mitoma in the box but nothing was given. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

“Howard Webb will be driving down to the South Coast and apologising to De Zerbi.

“I'm actually stunned with what I've seen. It was so bad.”

Sutton – who won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in his playing days – barely reacted after Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Spurs. He said: “I can’t be happy for Tottenham.”

Former referee Peter Walton joked that he couldn’t hear the pundits before agreeing with them about the penalty debate.

He said: "It's a penalty kick. I can't defend it. The player has dangled his foot and he has caught him. For me, it's a penalty kick and it's one where VAR should get involved.”

Host – and Brighton fan – Jules Breach and former footballer Robbie Savage were also both incredulous at the decision.

"Is it too early for me to walk out,” Breach asked after the penalty decision. “Why is that not being given as a penalty? There is clear contact on Mitoma.”

Savage said: “We are all watching the TV, everybody in the world can see that's a penalty.”

Savage, however, did play devil’s advocate with the harsh handball decision against Welbeck, commenting: “The only thing could be is if they've seen a different angle for the handball.”

Jules concluded the show by saying: “That was extraordinary. I think I need a drink after that one.”