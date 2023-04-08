Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a missing boy at Brighton seafront, at about 2pm. Dozens of police vehicles were pictured at the scene.
Thankfully, the boy was safely located in Brighton shortly after 4.30pm, following a search, police confirmed.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Westwood said: "I would like to thank the public, our partners in other emergency services, and our officers for conducting the search.
"The boy has been found safe and has been reunited with his family."
Have you read?: Sun shines in Sussex: 12 pictures of beach-goers enjoying it whilst it lasts with rain forecast after Easter
Why tiny Sussex village that time forgot might lose its record of the hottest place in the UK - as Easter Sunday promises to turn up the heat