A six-year-old boy was reported missing at Brighton beach, sparking a large-scale emergency response this afternoon (Saturday, April 8).

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a missing boy at Brighton seafront, at about 2pm. Dozens of police vehicles were pictured at the scene.

Thankfully, the boy was safely located in Brighton shortly after 4.30pm, following a search, police confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Westwood said: "I would like to thank the public, our partners in other emergency services, and our officers for conducting the search.

A six-year-old boy was reported missing at Brighton beach, sparking a large-scale emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The boy has been found safe and has been reunited with his family."

