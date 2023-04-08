Edit Account-Sign Out
Large emergency response after boy goes missing at Brighton beach

A six-year-old boy was reported missing at Brighton beach, sparking a large-scale emergency response this afternoon (Saturday, April 8).

By Sam Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a missing boy at Brighton seafront, at about 2pm. Dozens of police vehicles were pictured at the scene.

Thankfully, the boy was safely located in Brighton shortly after 4.30pm, following a search, police confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Westwood said: "I would like to thank the public, our partners in other emergency services, and our officers for conducting the search.

A six-year-old boy was reported missing at Brighton beach, sparking a large-scale emergency response. Photo: Eddie MitchellA six-year-old boy was reported missing at Brighton beach, sparking a large-scale emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"The boy has been found safe and has been reunited with his family."

