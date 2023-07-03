Chelsea defender wanted by Brighton, Manchester City and Liverpool impresses in Euro Under-21 quarter final

Levi Colwill has been one of the stand-out players in the England Under 21’s team that has made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2023, as speculation continues to grow about the defender’s future at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old helped the Young Lions reach the final four of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Portugal in Georgia last night (July 2), as Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike was enough to get Lee Carsely’s side over the line in a close quarter final encounter.

Colwill played the full 90 minutes as England kept another clean sheet and continued their impressive run of not conceding a single goal in the competition so far. The Chelsea centre-back, who started three of these four matches, is yet to lose an aerial duel battle (17/17) while playing for the under 21s, while also holding the joint-record for most clearances in the championship.

A number of football fans took to twitter to heap praise on the 19-year-old, with one fan saying: “Levi Colwill is STILL yet to lose a single aerial duel battle (17/17) while playing for England U21. Simply too easy.”

The 20-year-old helped the Young Lions reach the final four of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Portugal in Georgia last night (July 2)(Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Another wrote: "If you thought Levi Colwill displayed relaxed body language in the Premier League, wait until you see him at the #Euro2023”

The Cobham graduate has been offered a new long-term deal by Chelsea this summer, the club he first joined as an eight-year-old in 2011, but is yet to sign as he assesses his future.

The defender spent last season on-loan at Brighton and impressed for the Seagulls, making 22 appearances as he helped the Sussex side achieve Europa League football for the first time in the club’s history. Albion have seen two bids for Colwill rejected this summer, reported to be valued at £30m and £40m each, but it is unclear whether a third bid is being planned.

The centre-back’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2025 and Colwill is reported to want assurances from the club that he will get regular first-team football if he stays in West London, with Manchester City and Liverpool also reportedly interested in the youngster’s services.