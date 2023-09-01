Chelsea secure 13th signing of the summer with wonderkid wanted by Brighton and West Ham

Chelsea have secured their 13th signing of the summer after finalising a move for Cole Palmer from Manchester City for a fee of £40m.

Palmer has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of an extra year, bolstering Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking options before the window shuts at midnight on Friday, September 1.

The Blues boss is without fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku due to a long-term injury, whilst Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka are also side-lined with knocks.

Palmer’s versatility is what attracted the West London club to the 21-year-old. The left-footed winger can play on both flanks, as well as through the middle.

Palmer has been in fine form in recent months, playing a pivotal role in the England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships. The young playmaker has also scored goals in both the Community Shield and European Super Cup final for Manchester City.

Despite the strong start to the season, question marks still remained about the 21-year-old’s future at the Etihad Stadium, with Brighton and West Ham strongly rumoured to be considering a loan move for the City academy graduate.

Following the Super Cup win in Athens, City boss Pep Guardiola ruled out a loan move for Palmer, but hinted the Manchester City youngster may be sold before the transfer window closes.