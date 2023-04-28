Edit Account-Sign Out
Chelsea title winner dismisses potential signing of World Cup winner

Ex-Chelsea defender William Gallas has said his former club should focus on selling players, rather then signing new ones, having been linked with Alexis Mac Allister.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

The Brighton midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant season for both club and country, leading to him being linked with a move away this summer, with a number of high-profile clubs said to be interested.

The 24-year-old started six games in Argentina’s successful 2022 World Cup campaign, including the final, whilst scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances for the Seagulls this season.

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the frontrunners to sign Mac Allister, whose current deal runs until 2025 with the option to extend by a further year, but Chelsea have also been linked alongside Manchester City and Inter Milan.

However, Gallas, who played 225 games for the West London outfit and won three major trophies, believes the club should focus on working with what they’ve got and instead trim down the size of the first-team squad – which currently has 32 players in it.

The ex-Arsenal and Tottenham defender told GGRecon: “It was Thiago Silva that said recently that Chelsea have too many players, so they have to deal with the players that they already have.

"This is why they need to find the right manager that’s capable of working with the specific players already at Chelsea. Chelsea do need a striker, but they don’t need any additional players elsewhere, unless they sell a few of them.”

Despite spending more then £550m on 16 new players this season, including Enzo Fernandes and Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea have been poor this season and find themselves in 11th.

Related topics:ChelseaBrightonManchester CitySeagulls