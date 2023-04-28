Brighton are set to sign Brazilian striker João Pedro from Watford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano, an Italian journalist who has amassed 14.5 million followers on Twitter, said he understands there is ‘an agreement in principle’ between the two clubs.

João Pedro, 21, last month made his 100th appearance in a Watford shirt. During his three-year spell at the club after moving from Fluminense, the youngster has notched 23 goals in all competitions – including ten this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an exclusive transfer announcement on Thursday night, Romano wrote: “Brighton are closing in on deal to sign Brazilian striker João Pedro from Watford. Understand there’s an agreement in principle, it’s set to be signed soon as club sources confirm.

“Personal terms agreed, long term deal in place. Here we go soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update on Friday morning, he added: “João Pedro deal is done since yesterday, not now. It will be official soon, contract being signed with Brighton prepared to unveil their new star.

"Fee will be close to £30m — personal terms agreed. No doubts as revealed here yesterday night. Here we go confirmed.”

Romano said Brighton ‘wanted to be fast’ on the deal – which would be a club record transfer fee – as ‘a lot of important clubs around Europe wanted him for next season’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

João Pedro, 21, last month made his 100th appearance in a Watford shirt. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Timing has been crucial for the Seagulls,” he said. “Roberto De Zerbi wanted João... and he's coming.”

Romano was asked on Twitter if he was sure no other clubs, including Chelsea, would not hijack the deal. He said: “100 per cent sure. Official soon. João > BHAFC. Another excellent deal for Brighton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro nearly signed for Newcastle last summer but the deal fell through. According to Fabrizio Romano, there was an agreement in place for the player to move in a deal worth £25million plus £5million in add-ons. However, Newcastle instead signed Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Albion are reportedly ‘confident’ of tying Joel Veltman down to a new contract. That’s according to the Athletic, who have reported that the club are in talks with the Dutch defender and his representative over a new contract.

Veltman’s current deal is due to expire this summer and the Athletic said Brighton are ‘keen to reward’ the 31-year-old for his ‘consistent contribution’ with a new contract beyond June 2024.

This comes after Pascal Gross and Evan Ferguson both signed new contracts at the club as Brighton look to keep as many players as possible this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad