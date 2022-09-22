'Conduit' - Tony Bloom outlines Andrew Crofts new role after Roberto De Zerbi appointment

Crofts was Albion’s interim head coach whilst the club looked for a replacement after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea three weeks ago.

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager by Bloom on Sunday (September 18) and the club owner says Crofts will still have a role to play in the Italian’s backroom team.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloom said: “Andrews Crofts is a really important member of this club. He did a really good job these past couple of weeks while we were finding a new head coach.

Crofts was Albion’s interim head coach whilst the club looked for a replacement after Graham Potter left (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"That continuity is really important and Crofty has been part of the club for many years and knows it inside out. He will be a very important conduit for Roberto.”

Crofts, who has been Brighton U21’s manager since 2021, did not manage a game for the first-team, despite being in charge for 9 days.

Albion’s away fixture at Bournemouth on September 10 was postponed due to death of Queen Elizabeth II and last Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace was re-arranged due to the planned rail strikes.

Bloom sympathised with Crofts, saying: “I feel for him that he wasn't able to take the game against Bournemouth, the players were ready and he was ready but circumstances dictated and in opinion the right decision. Overall, I have been really impressed with Crofty.”

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager by Tony Bloom on Sunday (September 18)

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber confirmed that De Zerbi would be assisted by Andrea Maldera, who worked with the 43-year-old at Shakhtar Donetsk.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Barber, who was involved in the head coach recruitment team alongside Bloom and technical director David Weir, also said the club are applying for work permits for other members of De Zerbi’s backroom staff.

Barber said: “Andrew Crofts will work with Roberto, who will be bringing a small group [of backroom staff] with him, people he trusts.

"Of course, they will be new to the Premier League as were Graham [Potter] and his staff so that’s a period of adjustment we have to make and we have guys who know the rhythms of the Premier League who are still here.”

Potter has also taken coaches Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, Ben Roberts and Bruno Saltor with him to Stamford Bridge – as well as analyst Kyle Macaulay.