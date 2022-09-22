Football's shameful arrest count revealed: How Brighton fans compare with West Ham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Tottenham

New figures published by the Home Office today (22 September 2022) showed what police have called a ‘worrying rise’ in football-related disorder across the country. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

New figures published by the Home Office today (22 September 2022) showed what police have called a ‘worrying rise’ in football-related disorder across the country.

The number of matches affected by disorder is up by 60% and football-related arrests increased by 59% when compared to the last Covid-free season of 2018/2019.

Douglas Mackay, deputy chief crown prosecutor for West Midlands and CPS Sports Lead Prosecutor, said: “Over the past football season, we have seen a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Brighton saw 24 football-related arrests last season, a 50% increase from the 2018/2019 campaign (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national game inclusive, and safe to watch and play in. There is no place for violent and hateful criminal acts in football, and incidents such as these have a significant negative impact on victims.

“The CPS is currently working with the police, football clubs, football bodies and charities to seek to stamp out this blight on football.”

Brighton saw 24 football-related arrests last season, a 50% increase from the 2018/2019 campaign and the highest number of arrests in one season since 2014.

Elsewhere in Sussex, four arrests were made at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley’s highest figure since 2014 and four more then in the 2018/2019 season.

The figures revealed that 2,198 arrests were made in the 2021-22 season across England, as police targeted troublemakers at matches.

Albion also handed out more banning orders last season alone (7) then in the last four years put together (6).

Of the seven handed out, five were given to men aged 18-34, with the club now having nine fans who are currently banned from watching football in this country.

Crawley gave out none last season and have only handed out one since 2019.

FBOs are a preventative behavioural order designed to prevent violence, disorder and harm and are imposed by a court, following an application or on conviction for a football-related offence.

This may include pitch invasions, use of pyrotechnics and online abuse, and can ban people from attending regulated football matches for up to five years, and up to ten years if a custodial sentence is imposed.

Over the last year the Home Office has extended FBOs to cover online hate crime for offences connected to football.

It has also committed to adding class A drugs crimes to the list of offences for which a FBO can be imposed on conviction and ensured the women's domestic game is covered by the FBO regime.

Chief constable Mark Roberts, NPCC Lead for Football Policing, said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country - from the Premier League right down to the National League.

“Following constructive talks with the Premier League, EFL and FA we are keen to support our partners in delivering their proposals – which include the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

“We are also pleased that the Government is adding Class A drugs offences to the banning order legislation. This will provide police with another option to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour by those who are under the influence of drugs.

“Anyone who commits a criminal offence either outside or inside a football ground can expect to face the consequences of their actions. The increase in arrests demonstrates that the police are taking positive action, working closely with the CPS.

"We collectively need to make football a safe environment for the overwhelming majority of supporters who just want to enjoy the game.”

The Government has said it is responding firmly to concerning reports of a rise in disorder, pitch invasions and abuse of players and staff at football matches.

Minister for the Home Office Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.

“The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.”