Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says he does not want to pigeonhole Charlie Barker after Tuesday night’s penalty shootout win over Brighton and Hove Albion u21s in the EFL Trophy.

Defender Barker signed from Wealdstone in the summer and is best known for being a central defender.

But he started as a midfielder against Brighton – his first start for the Reds – and scored a brilliant goal to make it 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He moved back into defence for the second half, replacing Toby Mullarkey. The one area Crawley are light at the moment is in defence with club captain Dion Conroy out injured.

Josh Flint, Joy Mukena and Mullarkey have started all four games this season but despite Barker’s impressive performance, Lindsey says selection is clear to him.

"I think it's clear what what are we doing every week. Charlie has done great, he was good tonight and I think you can play that pivot role really well as well.

"I don't think we can pigeon him just as a centre back because I don't think he is. I think he is a centre back but I think that we don't need to pigeon hole him there. I think he can play in that pivot role and play It really well.”

Crawley Town's Charlie Barker scored against Brighton and Hove Albion u21s in the EFL Trophy | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Barker said he was enjoying playing in a different role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll really enjoyed it and it's another thing I can do,” he said. “I'm new to it, I want to learn it, and I'm really enjoying it.

"It’s good to keep getting minutes and then keep learning it and just keep getting better in the role.”