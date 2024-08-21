Crawley Town boss says he doesn't want to 'pigeonhole' former Charlton Athletic defender after impressing against Brighton and Hove Albion
Defender Barker signed from Wealdstone in the summer and is best known for being a central defender.
But he started as a midfielder against Brighton – his first start for the Reds – and scored a brilliant goal to make it 1-1.
He moved back into defence for the second half, replacing Toby Mullarkey. The one area Crawley are light at the moment is in defence with club captain Dion Conroy out injured.
Josh Flint, Joy Mukena and Mullarkey have started all four games this season but despite Barker’s impressive performance, Lindsey says selection is clear to him.
"I think it's clear what what are we doing every week. Charlie has done great, he was good tonight and I think you can play that pivot role really well as well.
"I don't think we can pigeon him just as a centre back because I don't think he is. I think he is a centre back but I think that we don't need to pigeon hole him there. I think he can play in that pivot role and play It really well.”
Barker said he was enjoying playing in a different role.
"I'll really enjoyed it and it's another thing I can do,” he said. “I'm new to it, I want to learn it, and I'm really enjoying it.
"It’s good to keep getting minutes and then keep learning it and just keep getting better in the role.”
