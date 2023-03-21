Edit Account-Sign Out
Crystal Palace re-appoint Roy Hodgson as manager following sacking of Arsenal legend

Roy Hodgson has been re-appointed as Crystal Palace manager until the end of the season.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:43 GMT

The 75-year-old replaces Patrick Viera in the Selhurst Park hot seat, after the former Arsenal midfielder was sacked on Friday, following a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

Viera was originally hired to take over from Hodgson in July 2021, after the ex-England manager stepped down from his managerial role after nearly four years working in South London.

Hodgson managed Watford from January to May last year, leaving the club after they were relegated to the Championship.

The 75-year-old replaces Patrick Viera in the Selhurst Park hot seat, after the former Arsenal midfielder was sacked on Friday, following a 12-match winless run in all competitions. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Hodgson said: "It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."

Ray Lewington also returns to Palace as first-team coach with Paddy McCarthy named assistant manager.

Hodgson's first game in charge during his second spell will be at home to Leicester on April 1.

Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League table, three points off the relegation zone, with ten games left in the season.

Viera’s last game in charge saw them lose 1-0 away at arch-rivals Brighton on Wednesday, March 15. Assistant manager McCarthy was then put in charge for the Eagles 4-1 defeat away at Arsenal on Sunday, March 19.

