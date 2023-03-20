Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is confident they can make it to a first FA Cup final since 1983 – and he didn’t rule out the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season either.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will play against Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley in April, following the thumping 5-0 win over League Two Grimsby Town on Sunday (March 19).

"It's another step in the right direction,” Dunk said, after helping Albion to keep a clean sheet against Grimsby. “It was tough to break them down and make sure we stop their counter attacks. Fortunately we done that second half and killed the game.”

For stalwart Dunk, 31 – who is the only remaining member of the Brighton squad that was narrowly beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semis in 2019 – it is a second chance at reaching the final.

Lewis Dunk is the only remaining member of the Brighton squad that was narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final in 2019. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite that impressive cup run four years ago, Albion narrowly avoided relegation in the Premier League that season under then-boss Chris Hughton.

Dunk said: "We are in a different place than we were then. It is shown by how many players we had at the World Cup.

"We are in a different place as a club and a group. We go there confident in our own ability in getting to a final.”

The skipper ‘wouldn't say we were in awe’ the last time Albion went to Wembley, with a goal from Gabriel Jesus the difference in a tightly-contested battle.

“We deserved to be there, for a reason,” he said. “I thought we did excellent. We were in the game.

"Unfortunately we were on the losing side and it didn't feel nice. Hopefully we can go there and win it next time.”

With the arrival of the international break, Brighton now have a week off to rest and recharge before looking to continue their incredible league form. They currently sit in seventh-place and seven points below fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

The Seagulls have also conceded just two goals – keeping four clean sheets – in the last five games in all competitions

Dunk – who has been a rock at the back for Albion in a season no fan could ever have seen coming – was asked if he would rather Brighton win the FA Cup or secure qualification into next season’s Champions League.

"Both!”, he said, with a grin. “That would be nice wouldn't it.”

Earlier this month, Manchester United legend and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand revealed that players inside the Brighton dressing room told him that De Zerbi is ‘the one’.

"The detail he puts in, the players going on the pitch, knowing exactly what they've got to do,” Ferdinand said. “He can change stuff up, making players feel a million dollars.

“The way they spoke about this guy [De Zerbi], I've not seen them speak about a manager like it. The last time I saw a player speak about a manager like this was when Mourinho was here.”

Asked for his assessment on the impact of De Zerbi, Dunk said: “It's been a big change, you can see that in the way we are performing and where we are in the league table.

"We go into every game knowing what we are doing and what we are about. We know we can beat anyone on our day. It just gives us confidence and real ability in our own ability from him during the training week.”

