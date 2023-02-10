Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Zaha out, Albion set to welcome back star striker

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill will not be available for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Brighton travel to Selhurst Park for the A27 derby tomorrow unbeaten in 2023, winning five of their six games in all competitions and scoring 17 goals in the process.

Karou Mitoma’s late winner against Bournemouth last Saturday (February 4) keeps Brighton in sixth, just six points behind 4th place Newcastle with a game in hand.

Colwill has been out injured for the last two weeks with a quadricep injury and is expected to be out for a further two weeks at least.

Despite this incredible run of form, Albion supporters will be wary of their less-than-impressive record against Palace in the Premier League, winning two of their ten meetings against the South London club since being promoted in 2017. . (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lallana also has a muscle injury, having come off with a problem in Albion’s 2-2 draw with Leicester on January 21.

Evan Ferguson is fit, but De Zerbi said he was unsure whether to start the Irish striker or Deniz Undav, who played ahead of the 19-year-old last Saturday.

The Brighton boss did not provide an update on Danny Welbeck, who came off with a calf problem in last Saturday’s win.

Despite this incredible run of form, which has also taken the club to the last 16 of the FA Cup, Albion supporters will be wary of their less-than-impressive record against Palace in the Premier League.

Since being promoted to the top flight in 2017, Brighton have won only two of their ten league meetings against their fierce rivals, losing three and drawing five.

However, Palace have been on a poor run of form of late, winning only one league game in their last eight.

Manager Patrick Vieira will be without talisman Wilfried Zaha, who missed the defeat to Manchester United last Saturday with a hamstring injury and is expected to be without for the rest of February.

James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (foot) are also side-lined, while Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward are both doubtful with respective calf and muscle issues.