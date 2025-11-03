Danny Welbeck for England at 2026 World Cup? - Brighton striker reveals all about brilliant dressing room vote led by Fabian Hurzeler as Alan Shearer weighs in

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler asked his players to raise their hands if they think Danny Welbeck should be in England’s World Cup squad next year.

The brilliant moment happened during a club meeting amidst the veteran striker’s incredible goalscoring form in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old scored his sixth goal in five league games on Saturday (November 2) – in a 3-0 win over Leeds United.

Welbeck spoke to reporters after the dominant victory. He was asked to reveal more about the moment the Albion manager asked his players for their opinion about the striker’s England chances.

"It wasn't like a big thing,” Welbeck said.

"It was just the start of a meeting when we went in in the morning and he just said, ‘hands up if you think Danny Welbeck can play for England’.”

Asked if all the hands in the room went up, Welbeck added with a laugh: “Yeah, well pretty much everybody's hand went up.

“I didn't really look. To be honest, I sit near the front so I didn't look behind me but it's just noise at the moment and for me it's just focus on what I can control.

"I'm really confident in my ability that I can perform at the highest level. I'm enjoying playing here at Brighton and that's what my focus is on. The rest of it will sort itself out.

“I've had a lot of fond memories playing for England. I've done it since I was 15, from youth ages.

"Now it's been a number of years I've not been in England set up.

"I've just been focusing on myself. I've had a number of setbacks in that time. I'm just happy to be competing at the highest level.”

It took just ten minutes for Brighton to take the lead against Leeds, as Welbeck’s clever close range finish came after good build up play from Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer.

Welbeck said: “It was good play down the right from Yani and Mats. Mats got into a great position and I was just kind of like waiting for the right opportunity to pull off and to get the goal. It was nice.”

The goal was Welbeck’s sixth of the season and sent another message to England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the next international break.

Hurzeler was asked after the Leeds match if he would be surprised to see Welbeck gets an England call-up.

"I won't be surprised, but I don't know it,” the 32-year-old German said.

"Of course I'm impressed by his acting as a leader, by being a role model for the young players. That's what impresses me the most.

"He's a great connector, he's an unbelievable role model as a leader. As a striker I'm not surprised because he shows it week for week, day for day.

"He's not only a great goalscorer, he also works hard for the team and then you get the rewards. I'm just happy for him.”

All-time Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has also backed Welbeck for an England recall.

The Newcastle legend – who scored 30 goals in 63 appearances for England – was asked on Match Of The Day if Welbeck would be an ideal back-up option for Harry Kane.

Shearer said: “Absolutely – because of his form and is goals.

“He has only been into double figures once in his career and that was last season.

“There is no doubt about it that he seems to be getting better.

“England are not exactly blessed with numbers in that centre-forward position so absolutely he deserves it if he does manage to get into the England squad.

“He helps set up the third goal with his work-rate, with his closing down and he is having a fabulous season, he really is. He is getting better.”

