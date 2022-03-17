Worthing FC boss Hinshelwood: I've got to take a lot of the blame for Bishop's Stortford loss

A difficult night in Hertfordshire ended in the Mackerel Men’s heaviest league loss of the 2021-22 campaign and their first league defeat since January 3.

The Blues took the lead three minutes before the break, Chris Harris slotting home from 18 yards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Giles’ thumping 20-yard volley made it 2-0 on 61 minutes. Bishop’s Stortford added their third 15 minutes later thanks to another volleyed effort - this time from Ryan Henshaw.

Action from Worthing's Isthmian Premier clash with Margate on Saturday. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Worthing’s lead over the second-placed Blues has been reduced to 10 points after Tuesday’s result.

Reds manager Hinshelwood said: “Nothing is guaranteed. I’ve been drumming that into the players and telling everybody that’s the case. Tuesday night just highlighted how that can happen.

“I don’t think there was much in the game. It was a bit of a scrappy game and they took their chances and we didn’t.

“As well as the changes on Saturday [against Margate] worked, they didn’t work at all on Tuesday.

“I’ve got to take a lot of the blame for that. We didn’t set up very well at all in the second half and it was our undoing.

“Considering how well the changes worked on Saturday, it was the complete reverse.”

Saturday saw the Reds beat 10-man Margate 2-0 at home. Dayshonne Golding and Ollie Pearce netted on 58 and 84 minutes respectively. Ben Swift was sent off for the Gate on 65 minutes.

Hinshelwood said: “It was a scrappy first half. We didn’t really get into the game.

“We made two changes at half-time and it seemed to make a big difference.

“We started the second half well and I think we thoroughly deserved to come away with a 2-0 after our second half performance.”

This Saturday sees the Mackerel Men visit Potters Bar Town. The Scholars, who have won their last two consecutive league games, sit 12th in the table.

Worthing’s Danny Barker, Joel Colbran and Ken Tutt have been ruled out due to injury.

READ THIS: Worthing FC are not looking at the league table... yet.