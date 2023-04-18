De Zerbi issues injury update on Brighton ace ahead of Man United FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium this Sunday in the semi-final of the FA Cup

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have to manage his squad carefully this week as they prepare for one of the most important matches of the season.

Albion, who are seventh in the Premier League and on track for European qualification, face Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an intriguing contest as both teams are in fine form and playing some of the best football in the Premier League at the moment. In recent seasons, Brighton would be huge underdogs going into a match of this magnitude but their style of play has developed this term under the forensic eye of their Italian head coach De Zerbi.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is targeting Europe and an FA Cup final this season

Albion’s attractive style of play has won them many admirers but it has also enabled them compete home and away with the very best in the division. They are capable of matching any opponent on their day – even the giants of the Premier League such as Man United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion do however have injury concerns ahead of their Wembley showdown. Experienced midfielder Adam Lallana remains out with a thigh issue, while Jakub Moder (knee), Jason Steele (knock), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee) are all struggling.

De Zerbi also has two further injuries to contend with as teenage striker Evan Ferguson injured his ankle in the 2-1 win at Chelsea last Saturday, while experienced defender Joel Veltman tweaked his hamstring at the Bridge.

Ferguson’s injury is a huge blow but can, to an extent, be covered by the likes of Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav. Veltman’s issues does however cause De Zerbi a problem as the head coach is already without his full back Lamptey. Pascal Gross dropped into the right back role to cover at Chelsea and did very well but that does leaves Albion a little light in central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Paul van Hecke is also another option but the young Dutchman remains untested at this level and would be up against United’s rapid attacking players.

Speaking after the win at midtable outfit Chelsea, De Zerbi said: “I think Ferguson and Veltman can't play for a couple of weeks, minimum.”

He added: “"We are losing too many players because we are playing with Lallana, Sariamento, Lamptey and now today Veltman and Ferguson. It is difficult. We have to endure a very tough period and two months. Enisco, Bernadotte and JP are improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I think they are ready to play in the first XI in every competition in every game. We need everyone ready to play because we would like to achieve our bigger targets. FA Cup final and Europa League / Europe position.”