Brighton and Hove Albion’s new midfielder Mats Wieffer has been included in the matchday for the first time, as his new team face QPR in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

The Seagulls have just returned from their successful pre-season trip to Japan where they enjoyed friendly victories against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy.

Albion scored nine goals in Japan, with new signings Yankuba Minteh and Amario Cozier-Duberry among the goals.

However, Wieffer missed out on the trip, as he continued his rehab after a thigh injury sustained whilst still at Feyenoord – which also kept him out of Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old midfielder made the £25m switch to Brighton from Feyenoord last month. The transfer was a record sale for the Eredivisie club.

The Dutchman made 79 appearances for Feyenoord across two seasons, with nine goals and 11 assists following his move from Excelsior in 2022. In his first season under Arne Slot – now the manager of Liverpool – he featured 37 times and helped Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in six years.

Wieffer starts on the bench for the match at Loftus Road this afternoon (Saturday, August 3) – which will be played in front of a sell-out away crowd.

Former Newcastle youngster Minteh – who plated alongside Wieffer whilst on loan at Feyenoord – starts for Albion after his star performances in Japan.

Jeremy Sarmiento, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck complete the attacking line-up – with Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari in midfield.

Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster and James Milner make up the defensive unit, with Jason Steele in goal.

Facundo Buonanotte – who has been linked with a loan move to Feyenoord – is among the Brighton substitutes.

“Tickets have now sold out for our away friendly against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday,” Brighton and Hove Albion announced on its website.

"There will be a live stream available on the club website and app, which will go live shortly before kick-off at 3pm.

“Just under 3,000 Albion supporters will head to Loftus Road for our penultimate friendly of the campaign, with Villarreal visiting the Amex on Saturday, August 10.”

Brighton: Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, James Milner, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Yankuba Minteh, Jeremy Sarmiento, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck

Subs: Carl Rushworth, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Yalcouye, Mats Wieffer, Cameron Peupion, Amario Cozier-Dubbery, Andy Moran, Jensen Weir, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Imari Samuels, Mark O’Mahony