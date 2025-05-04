Defensive trio return to Brighton squad amid reported interest in Manchester City centre-back but key man is missing against Newcastle

Fabian Hurzeler has picked his Brighton team to face Newcastle in a crucial match for both teams’ European ambitions.

Albion have made two changes to the team, which started the 3-2 home win over West Ham last weekend.

Key centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is back in the team, after recovering from a head injury he picked up in the closing stages at Brentford on April 19.

Yankuba Minteh also comes in to face his former team – who are chasing Champions League qualification.

Key centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is back in the Brighton team, after recovering from a head injury he picked up in the closing stages at Brentford on April 19.

Tenth-placed Albion would move into eighth with a win, as they aim to quality for the UEFA Conference League.

As well as Van Hecke, the hosts are boosted by the return of Adam Webster and Igor Julio to the matchday squad. The defenders are on the bench after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Igor has been out of action since the home match against Arsenal on January 4, whilst Webster has been missing since the FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest on March 29.

With many of Brighton’s defenders suffering a injury-hit campaign, the Sussex club is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City star John Stones. Click here to read more.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro remains unavailable due to suspension. Solly March is also absent from the squad this weekend – after starting in the 3-2 win over West Ham last time out.

Kaoru Mitoma was perhaps the most notable, and surprise, absentee.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in midweek that his star winger was fit to play. The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, has 10 goals and three assists to his name this season.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O'Riley, Adingra, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell.

