Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed they’ve struck a deal to sign Sunderland youngster Tom Watson.

The Seagulls have agreed an undisclosed fee for the teenage winger, who will officially move to the Amex Stadium once the summer transfer window has opened.

The Stadium of Light Academy product has signed a deal with Brighton that runs until June 2029, after Brighton were heavily linked with him during the January transfer window.

Watson, who turns 19 next week, has featured 14 times for Regis Le Bris’ Championship side this season, scoring twice. He’s also featured six times for the Black Cats’ under-21s in Premier League 2, registering six goals and fivr assists.

Confirming the signing, Seagulls Technical director David Weir said: ‘Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

‘He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

‘However, for now, his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible.’

The winger made his Championship debut in April 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

He has since gone onto make 17 first-team appearances for Sunderland, notably netting a brace in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in December.

Watson has represented England at youth level for the under-17s and under-18s, making his debut for the latter in October 2023.

Tom Watson - ‘a very talented young player’

According to out sister title, The Sunderland Echo the deal that sees Watson head to Brighton could eventually secure the Black Cats in excess of £10m, while the Championship play-off hopefuls have also secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20=per cent

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the official Sunderland website: ‘Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract.

‘Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC.

‘Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light.

‘We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.’

Watson will link up with young Greece striker Stefanos Tzimas at the Amex Stadium in June - another player Brighton have signed ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls confirmed the signing of the forward from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a reported fee of £22m on February 3.

The Greece under-21 international signed a contract that runs until June 2030, but remains on loan with FC Nuremburg until the end of the season.

