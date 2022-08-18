Ecuador FC: Brighton look to add fourth Ecuadorian with MLS talent
Brighton are reportedly eager to add a fourth Ecuadorian player to their squad – as they prepare a bid for José Cifuentes.
The Los Angeles FC midfielder, who has also been a target of Leeds United, is now being monitored by Albion – according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The 23-year-old midfielder has contributed 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 MLS appearances in 2022.
He made his international debut in 2019 against Peru and has gone on to win 6 caps for his country.
If Cifuentes was to join Graham Potter’s side – he would be linking up with fellow countrymen Pervis Estupiñán.
The left-back was the latest player to join the Seagulls this summer – arriving from Villarreal this week in a deal worth just under £15 million.
Albion already had two Ecuadorian internationals in their squad before this summer’s transfer window opened – midfielder Moisés Caicedo and forward Jeremy Sarmiento.