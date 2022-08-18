Ecuador FC: Brighton look to add fourth Ecuadorian with MLS talent

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Los Angeles FC midfielder, who has also been a target of Leeds United, is now being monitored by Albion – according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old midfielder has contributed 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 MLS appearances in 2022.

He made his international debut in 2019 against Peru and has gone on to win 6 caps for his country.

If Cifuentes was to join Graham Potter’s side – he would be linking up with fellow countrymen Pervis Estupiñán.

The left-back was the latest player to join the Seagulls this summer – arriving from Villarreal this week in a deal worth just under £15 million.