Fulham's decisive Neal Maupay bid to scupper Nottingham Forest and Everton

Fulham are also reported to be interested in the Frenchman as an alternative to Aleksander Mitrovic and could table a late offer to bring the 26-year-old to Craven Cottage.

Maupay, who has been Brighton’s top scorer in each of the last three season, was left out of the matchday squad against Newcastle last weekend.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter later said the striker was ‘considering things’ after the club had received the Forest offer.

Last month, Italian side Salernitana have made a £15 million for Maupay – but it is understood they are unlikely to be able to match the wages offered by the other clubs.

Brighton signed Maupay from Brentford for £14 million in 2019 – he has since scored 27 goals in 109 games for the south coast club.

The former Brentford player is expected to have limited game time at the AMEX this season – following the signing of striker Deniz Undav in January.

The German striker joined from Royal Union-Saint-Gilloise, the Belgian side co-owned by chairman Tony Bloom, and is expected to be ahead of Maupay in the pecking order.