Eddie Howe makes Brighton tactical admission after Newcastle United's narrow victory

Newcastle continued their remarkable Premier League revival with a win over Brighton – their fifth victory in six games.

Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar struck as Eddie Howe’s side fought off a concerted Brighton fightback, winning 2-1 after Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk reduced the arrears.

Jacob Murphy’s pass left defender Marc Cucurella trailing in his wake before lifting a shot over Robert Sanchez, and although his attempt came back off the upright, Fraser was on hand to give the home side an early lead.

Only two more minutes had elapsed when the visitors were hit again, this time when Schar climbed highest to head Fraser’s right-wing free-kick firmly past the keeper.

Dunk headed home a corner to give Brighton hope of ending their own poor run but the hosts survived to take the three points.

Newcastle boss Howe said: "In terms of result, it's absolutely fantastic for us. We said pre-game nothing has changed and that we are still in a relegation fight. We still are.

"I have a lot of respect for Brighton. They are a tough opponent. We knew we would be tactically tested.

"We showed mental toughness especially at 2-1. When they scored the game was very much in the balance but we handled it well. We defended well and put our bodies on the line and did the nasty stuff really well.

"We have got a lot of work to do to be where we want to be. I am very realistic and I know how quickly football can change.

"The supporters have been unbelievable. Today, we needed them to help us over the line. I cannot thank them enough.

"To go any length of games unbeaten is good because you are only one match away from a difficult game. What we did have to do is defend really well and when it went 2-1 we did that.

"There has been some growth in the team. All I ask is the players give me everything.

"The fans knew the importance of the game and they helped us. The atmosphere was incredible. The only disappointing thing for me is we don't have a game at home now for a few weeks."