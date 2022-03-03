Graham Potter makes Dan Burn exit claim ahead of 'increasing' Newcastle United challenge

Burn was a firm favourite with Potter during his time with Albion but the 6ft 7in defender departed in the previous January transfer window in a £13m deal.

It was a deal that seemed to suit all parties as Brighton received a significant fee for a 29-year-old and Burn got to sign for his boyhood club.

Burn has made an impressive start to his career with the Magpies but it has also coincided with a slump in form for Brighton who have lost their last three and shipped seven goals in the process.

"I think he's done really well," said Potter when asked what he's of Burn's start to life in the north east.

"What we would expect of him, I would say, because everyone held him in such high regard here.

"He was fantastic for me, as I’ve said before. I think he's playing with real confidence and maturity that he had.

"And it's nice that he's taken that to his new club. So we're pleased for him. Obviously, we don't want it to go so well for him at the weekend. But apart from that we wish him well.

Asked if he had spoken to him recently, Potter added: "I know the guys have been in touch and I look forward to seeing him at the game.

"I would imagine that all that you’ve said (about reality matching his boyhood dreams) is true.

"I think it's an exciting move for him. It's an exciting time. Normally, when we’ve played Newcastle there’s been quite a bit of negativity around so in some ways we're looking forward to seeing the other side which is a positive crowd, I guess – the team behind the team – and that increases the challenge for us but it's also exciting."