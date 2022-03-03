Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu - Brighton injury news and return dates ahead of Newcastle United

Graham Potter's team will be determined to halt a run of thre consecutive defeats but will face a tough challenge at a rejuvenated Newcastle.

The Magpies are seven games unbeaten and are now four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches.

The experienced Albion midfielder will hope to be fit to feature at Newcastle

Albion meanwhile have lost to Man United, Burnley and Aston Villa and have shipped seven goals in the process.

They were hoping to welcome back the experienced Adam Lallana in time for Newcastle but his hamstring is taking longer than expected to heal.

Adam Webster has been ruled out with an ongoing groin issue, while Enock Mwepu had his first training session this week after a hamstring issue and illness.

Here's how Brighton walking wounded are shaping up for this weekend.

Adam Webster: His groin issue has been frustrating for club and player and Potter confirmed he will miss the Newcastle trip and has an outside chance to face Spurs. Potter said: "Adam Webster will still be missing. He was set back in his injury so he has an outside chance of Tottenham but otherwise it’ll be after the international break."

Adam Lallana: The 33-year-old is struggling with a hamstring. He was due to train this week and maybe available for the matchday squad to face Newcastle but unlikely to be fit enough to start: Potter said: "Adam Lallana has made good progress. We think he’ll train tomorrow, hopefully. So that's good for us. Whether he’s able to start the game is another thing but it's good to have him available."

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international has no featured since injuring his hamstring on his PL debut at West Ham. Potter said: "Jeremy Sarmiento has been training. So he's involved in the squad."

Enock Mwepu: The Zambia international injured his hamstring at West Brom in the FA Cup in January and has not been seen since. Potter said: "Enock has come back from his illness. He’s had his first training session today so the weekend might be too soon for him but good that he's back."

It's been a frustrating time for Mwepu who has struggled with a number of niggling injuries since his £23m summer arrival. Potter however admits it's a boost to have him nearing full fitness.

"He’s had a really frustrating time," said the Albion head coach. "He had illness a few times, he’s had a few injuries that can sometimes happen when you’re adapting to the Premier League.

"He’s been frustrated and I feel for him, he will train with the group on Friday and we will see if he can be in the squad for Saturday.

"He’s a little bit doubtful because of the time he has had, but it’s fantastic to have him back and hopefully he can finish the season off strongly."

The central midfield area is highly for Albion and Potter has a number of options with Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross and Moisés Caicedo all pushing for starts.

Potter added: "It would be wrong of me if results and performances aren’t good for us to not try all possibilities and make sure we double check our thinking.

"I know the squad and the talent we have, there are players who train who deserve to play based on what they give the team, but I can only pick 11.

"That’s the good thing about the group we have, we have that competition but it’s still respectful and supportive, so it’s down to us to find the right solution and do our best."