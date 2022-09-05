Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McAllister thought he had given Brighton a 3-2 lead at the beginning of the second half when his thunderous strike from outside the box found the top corner.

However, VAR intervened and adjudged Mwepu to have been standing in an offside position – and affecting play – when he attempted an overhead kick, following a free-kick into the box.

The decision sparked uproar amongst Albion supporters at the Amex – and football fans across the globe on social media. It was the latest controversial VAR decision, following multiple incidents in the Premier League on Saturday (September 3).

Enock Mwepu provided the assist for Moises Caicedo's goal in Brighton's 5-2 over Leicester. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Mwepu: "I think it was my fault because I was offside but I didn't know I was.

"It's not a good feeling [during long VAR checks]. It really takes your confidence away and unity down.

"You just have to stay tall, grounded and keep yourself going in that moment.

"Honestly, I think sometimes it's not right. It takes a little bit long for them to get to the decision.

Pascal Groß was disappointed to see Alexis Mac Allister's ‘unbelievable goal’ chalked off. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“For us, we just need to stay focused and that's it.”

Pascal Groß was also disappointed to see an ‘unbelievable goal’ chalked off.

“It was unlucky,” he said. “With such a goal, the position doesn’t affect the strike.

"He wouldn’t save the strike. I had a similar one last year.

"We saw this weekend, there’s sometimes frustration. Sometimes you get lucky.”

Both Mwepu and Groß praised the team for how well they responded to the controversy – scoring three more goals in an emphatic 5-2 win. Click here to see how we rated the Brighton players.

Mwepu said: "It didn't demoralise us and we found even more confidence just to keep going. It's good we managed to find another goal.

"That gave us more energy to get more goals.

"There’s big competition [for places]. Everyone is just trying to give their best and support each other. That's why we play like this.

"It's about the actions, how focused we are and the confidence of the group.

"It shows that we stuck to that same motivation the gaffer always tries to give us. Everyone was impressive.”

Groß added: “I think the body language straight after showed we wanted to go and press again. We are disappointed but we keep going.