Brighton have been ranked as third favourites to win next season’s Europa League, according to the latest bookies odds.

The Albion will play in Europe’s second biggest competition for the first time in their 121-year existence after achieving their highest-ever top flight finish (6th) under Roberto De Zerbi last term.

The Seagulls will compete against some of the continent’s biggest clubs next year including Villarreal, AS Roma, Sporting Lisbon and Liverpool, entering the competition at the group stage.

The group stage draw will take place on September 1. Brighton will likely be drawn in Pot Three, alongside teams such as Freiburg and Toulouse, with the first group stage to take place on September 21.

Despite being novices to the European game, the bookies favour Brighton to go far in next season’s Europa League. The Sussex side have odds of 8/1, ranking them as joint third favourites with 2023 finalists AS Roma and La Liga outfit Real Betis.

2021 winners Villareal are ranked second-favourites with 6/1 odds, whilst six-time Champions League winners Liverpool are favourites to claim their 15th European trophy (and fourth Europa League title), with odds of 4/1.

Odds compiler, Alan Alger, commented on the odds: “It’s hard to look beyond the English clubs in the market for the Europa League and Liverpool might see this as a decent route back to the Champions League considering how tight it’s likely to be for a top 4 Premier League place next season.

West Ham United will look to make it a cup double after success in the Conference League, but will need to overcome odds of 12/1. Brighton’s first taste of continental football sees them as 8/1 shots to start with a trophy at the first attempt.”

Europa League 2023/2024 winners odds:

Liverpool @ 4/1

Villarreal @ 6/1

Brighton @ 8/1

AS Roma @ 8/1

Real Betis @ 8/1

West Ham @ 10/1

Atalanta @ 14/1

Rennes @ 20/1

Toulouse @ 25/1