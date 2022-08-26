Everton now favourites to sign forward Neil Maupay as Brighton reveal asking price
Neil Maupay is likely to join Everton in the next couple of days after the club revived their interest in the forward.
Brighton have set an asking price of £15 million for the Frenchmen – attracting the interest of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Salernitana.
Fulham had agreed a deal for the 26-year-old but it is understood that Maupay wants to join the Toffees – following a conversation with manager Frank Lampard.
Talks are said to be at an advanced stage and a deal could be completed in the next few days.
Last week, Brighton manager Graham Potter said he believed Maupay was not ‘desperate to leave’ despite the interest from other clubs.
The striker was not in the matchday squad for Brighton’s 3-0 victory over Forest Green in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Potter said: “As I understand I don’t think Neal’s desperate to leave. We are certainly not kicking him out the door, from a personal perspective I can count on one hand the players that have helped me become a better coach the same as Neal. What he has done for us over the last three years is clear.
“I don’t think you can replace like for like because the attributes are unique, we will always look for something else to help the squad.”
Maupay has been Albion’s leading scorer for the past few seasons but Danny Welbeck – who last week agreed a two-and-a-half year contract extension – has established himself as Potter’s main man in attack.