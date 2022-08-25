Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potter made 11 changes from the side that beat West Ham 2-0 on Sunday, with his starting line-up having an average age of only 22. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Seagulls ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against third-tier Forest Green at The New Lawn last night (August 24) – thanks to goals Deniz Undav, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson.

Potter made 11 changes from the side that beat West Ham 2-0 on Sunday, with his starting line-up having an average age of only 22.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about the young players, Potter said: “They’ve earnt it with their performances with the under-21s and how hard they work everyday. They never let themselves down and apply themselves really well.

“It’s a credit to the staff that they are ready to help us. In this period of the season, where there are so many games in such a short space of time, it is important that we give the young guys some opportunities and learn more about them, so it’s been a good night.”

Goal scorer Ferguson started alongside fellow teenagers Ed Turns, Levi Colwill and Julio Enciso.

The 17-year-old was a bright spark on the wing and provided the assist for Undav’s opening goal, before wrapping the game up in the final minute with a clever flicked finish.

Speaking about Ferguson, Potter commented: “He worked really hard, he was intelligent with his movement and its nice for him to score, I'm really pleased for him.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?