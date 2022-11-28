Brighton fans are currently enjoying seeing eight of their players competing at the 2022 World Cup, having experienced a noteworthy first half of the season on the south coast.

Domestic football across Europe is currently in the middle of a six-week break for the bigges t global sporting event currently taking place in Qatar, with Albion returning to action on Boxing Day, when they travel to face Southampton.

Before the Premier League took its winter sabbatical, Brighton were 7th in the league, having won six, drawn three and lost five, all overseen by two different managers.

Last season, former Seagulls manager Graham Potter lead Brighton their highest-ever finish in the top flight, finishing 9th after a 3-1 over West Ham in the final game of the campaign.

The summer transfer window saw Potter lose two of his key players in big-money transfers, selling midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £35 million and defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in a deal worth in excess of £60 million – a world record price for a full-back.

Neil Maupay, the club’s top goal scorer for each of the last three seasons, was also sold to Everton for around £12 million.

It was a quite window for those arriving to the seaside city – with the club’s only major signings being teenager Julio Enciso, Villareal full-back Pervis Estupiñán and talented midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on deadline day.

Despite a hectic window, Albion started the season fantastically, kicking off their campaign with a historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United boss.

Brighton continued their good start, winning three of their next five games, capping off this run with an impressive 5-2 against Leicester at a sun-kissed Amex Stadium on September 4.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Following this game, Albion would not play another league game for three weeks – due to an to the international break, train strikes and passing of Queen Elisabeth 11.

The Leicester thrashing would also be Potter’s last game in charge of the club, after the 47-year-old was announced as Chelsea head coach following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Roberto De Zerbi was appointed as Potter’s successor on September 18 and oversaw a difficult first five games as manager.

Following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool in his first game as boss, the Italian oversaw a further four games without a win, scoring only one goal within that time.

De Zerbi won his first game as manager against Potter’s new side, in a memorable 4-1 win against Chelsea and followed it up with a last-gasp victory at Wolves the following week.

Despite losing their final league game before the World Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, Brighton will be pleased with their start to the season.

Still in contention for a European place and into the fourth round of the EFL Cup, following a 3-1 victory at league leaders Arsenal, supporters will be hoping to continue their strong start once the season restarts on Boxing Day.

In what has been a turbulent but memorable campaign so far, Brighton have used 21 players to play more than 2 games, here is how SussexWorld rate each player’s season so far out of ten.

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express Community Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) Before the Premier League took its winter sabbatical, Brighton were 7th in the league, having won six, drawn three and lost five. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

2. Robert Sanchez - 7 Brighton's main man between the sticks has been on top form this season, keeping four clean sheets and making a number of eye-catching saves to keep his side in games. Currently at the World Cup with Spain. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3. Jason Steele - 7 Albion's EFL Cup keeper has stood up when called upon, helping the side getting into the fourth round with two strong performances. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Tariq Lamptey – 5 The promising full-back has yet to make a start in the Premier League this season, only showing his potential in sporadic moments from the bench. However, he did but in a brilliant display against Arsenal in the EFL Cup, capping off the game with a goal. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales