'Every week' – Man City fans will be fuming with ex-referee's verdict on 'feigning' Brighton star

Did some big calls go Brighton’s way at the Etihad Stadium?

Brighton’s Joao Pedro should have been sent-off at Manchester City – according to ex-Premier League referee Jeff Winter.

Pedro had already been booked in the 10th minute during an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad and then "feigned a push on himself."

The Brazilian was seen holding his throat are a coming together with Gvardiol during the second half. Winter believes that was a clear case of simulation, which should have resulted in a second yellow and dismissal.

Ruben Dias of Manchester City battles for possession with Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium

"As for Pedro, he had already been cautioned and then feigned a push on himself, holding his throat," said Winter, speaking to Grosvenor Sport.

"We talk about this every week – do we want to clamp down on simulation? If the answer is yes, then Pedro should have picked up a second yellow card and been sent off."

It was a frustrating decision for City fans as moment before they saw their own player, Jeremy Doku, booked for simulation after he jumped to avoid a lunging challenge from Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Winter added: “Regarding Doku getting booked for simulation – there was no contact, so it wasn’t a foul, but I didn’t think it was a dive either.

"I think the caution was very harsh. We’ve got to differentiate between what is deliberate and what isn’t. Gravity plays a big role in whether a player hits the ground or not, and I think that was the case here. So, I don’t think Doku should have been cautioned.”

The second half saw another controversial moment as Brighton playmaker Georginio Rutter clashed with Gvardiol.

Winter said: “You have to be in the mind of the player – and referees are a lot of things, but they’re not mind readers.

“If you’re in the midst of a tackle, you’ve got to put your foot somewhere, and on odd occasions, you’re going to come down not on the ground but onto whatever is in front of you.

“So, it’s very difficult to say with 100 per cent certainty.

"The referee probably erred on the side of caution and decided not to send him off, not deeming it serious foul play or violent conduct.”

City goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were cancelled out by a superb Pervis Estupinan free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal.

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as Pep Guardiola’s side chased a late winner but Brighton, who have never won away against City, had spurned their own gilt-edged chance when Carlos Baleba shot over.

"We should leave this pitch as a winner,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler. “We had the chances.”

