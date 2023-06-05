Ex-Manchester United and Tottenham striker names surprise Harry Kane replacement

Edit Account-Sign Out
Teddy Sheringham believes Tottenham should sign Evan Ferguson if Harry Kane decides to leave the club this summer.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

The former Spurs goal-scorer was asked by Betway who he believed should be the next manager of the North London club, as well as suggesting some potential signings to be made in the upcoming summer window.

Sheringham called the Brighton teenager an ‘outstanding centre forward’, after watching the 18-year-old score 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Seagulls this season.

The Irish teenager’s goals helped Albion reach the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history. Sheringham was complimentary of Roberto De Zerbi’s side and suggested that Tottenham should look to appoint the Italian as Ryan Mason’s successor.

The Irish teenager's goals helped the Sussex side reach the Europa League for the first time in the club's history. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
The ex-England goal machine said: “I think Roberto De Zerbi has come across like a shining light this season. Some of Brighton’s performances at the end of the season were so impressive: Going to the Emirates and disposing of Arsenal in the way they did and they way they went head-to-head with Manchester City.

"The way Brighton have played against the top teams has just been nothing short of phenomenal. De Zerbi knows what he wants, he understands the game and will make players better.”

Spurs finished below Brighton in the Premier League table this season and missed out on European football completely in what was hugely disappointing season.

Having exited all cup competitions by the end of March, Antonio Conte left the head coach by mutual consent, after publicly criticising the club’s players and boardroom.

The former Spurs centre forward was asked who he believed should be the next manager of the North London club, as well as suggesting some potential signings to be made in the upcoming summer window.
His assistant Cristian Stellini was placed in temporary charge until the end of the season by chairmen Daniel Levy, but was sacked a month later following a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle at St James Park.

Ryan Mason oversaw the last six games of the season, winning just two as the club finished eighth, their lowest league finish in fourteen years.

Whilst De Zerbi has been linked with the vacant position, he has continuously committed his future to Brighton, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou currently favourite to take on the role.

No Champions League football next season has called into question star striker Harry Kane’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England captain is reportedly top of Real Madrid’s wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Evan Ferguson currently has five years left on his current Brighton deal and is not expected to leave the club this summer.

