Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

'Agent arrives' - Brighton ace closer to transfer as Man United push on with alternative target

Brighton and Hove Albion are resigned to losing their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST

Liverpool are closing in on Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The 24-year-old’s father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

It is understood the Argentina international has a clause in a contract he only signed in October, which could help a move to Liverpool progress without too much trouble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing a player who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Most Popular
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without his star midfielder Alexis Mac AllisterBrighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without his star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without his star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Milner is expected to join Brighton on a free transfer, as is Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool were also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appear to be the front-runners and Klopp does not want to get into a protracted – and often expensive – process so has moved on to other players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and will be looking to get their business done early in time for the start of pre-season on July 8.

Read also: Next Celtic manager: Major surprise as former Brighton man 'in the race'

Where data experts expect Brighton to finish in the Premier League next season - compared to Chelsea

'Own multiple clubs' - Union SG president reveals talks with Brighton chairman Tony Bloom amid Europa League rule confusion

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WATCH: Prolific Brighton loanee nets excellent goal but Tony Bloom's Belgian club miss out on historic title

Related topics:BrightonLiverpoolJames MilnerMan UnitedCeltic