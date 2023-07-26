NationalWorldTV
‘Exciting young player with a lot of ambition’ – Brighton announce fifth summer signing

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their fifth signing of the summer.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Australian full-back Charlize Rule has joined the Seagulls on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are excited that Charlize is joining Brighton this summer from Sydney FC alongside her fellow teammates, Madison [Haley] and Mackenzie [Hawkesby].

“She is an exciting young player with a lot of ambition in the game and we look forward to welcoming her into our squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of full-back Charlize Rule on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FCBrighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of full-back Charlize Rule on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FC
“Her recent success in Australia will help carry momentum into the squad as we prepare for another season, but we also believe she can further develop as a young player with us in the WSL.”

The 20-year-old joined Sydney FC in 2020. She helped the Sky Blues lift the A-League title in April alongside new Albion teammates Madison Haley and Mackenzie Hawkesby.

