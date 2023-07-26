Australian full-back Charlize Rule has joined the Seagulls on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes.
Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are excited that Charlize is joining Brighton this summer from Sydney FC alongside her fellow teammates, Madison [Haley] and Mackenzie [Hawkesby].
“She is an exciting young player with a lot of ambition in the game and we look forward to welcoming her into our squad.
“Her recent success in Australia will help carry momentum into the squad as we prepare for another season, but we also believe she can further develop as a young player with us in the WSL.”
The 20-year-old joined Sydney FC in 2020. She helped the Sky Blues lift the A-League title in April alongside new Albion teammates Madison Haley and Mackenzie Hawkesby.