Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their fifth signing of the summer.

Australian full-back Charlize Rule has joined the Seagulls on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are excited that Charlize is joining Brighton this summer from Sydney FC alongside her fellow teammates, Madison [Haley] and Mackenzie [Hawkesby].

“She is an exciting young player with a lot of ambition in the game and we look forward to welcoming her into our squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of full-back Charlize Rule on a long-term deal from Sydney FC, subject to necessary regulatory processes. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FC

“Her recent success in Australia will help carry momentum into the squad as we prepare for another season, but we also believe she can further develop as a young player with us in the WSL.”