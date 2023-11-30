Brighton will be without Ansu Fati for at least six weeks – but his hamstring injury is ‘not as bad as feared’, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué has revealed.

Fati, 21, was substituted in the first-half against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (November 25).

The forward’s injury is a huge blow, with Albion already amidst a major injury crisis.

“The injury to Any Fati (not in the area where he has suffered injury before) is not as bad as feared,” Balagué reassured Brighton and Barcelona supporters on X (formerly Twitter).

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati has scored four goals in 17 Brighton appearances – netting in both 2-0 victories against European giants Ajax. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

"He will be out for six weeks. But it is a shame as the run of full consecutive games was approaching in the careful adaptation plan that bad been designed.

"He is loving Brighton and Hove Albion and life in the Premier League.”

This will come as a relief for Brighton after reports in the national media suggested they could be without Fati for three months.

The winger has scored four goals in 17 appearances in all competitions – netting in both 2-0 victories against European giants Ajax.

The youngster missed ten months of action for Barcelona after suffering a meniscus tear in the 2020/21 season. He was also out for more than nine weeks with a hamstring injury in the 21/22 season.

Albion were without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), Igor Julio (ankle), James Milner (muscular), and the suspended Mahmoud Dahoud for the clash at the City Ground but still claimed three points in a 3-2 win. Tariq Lamptey also was taken off in the first-half, in a short-lived return from injury.

On Fati and Lamptey – ahead of the Europa League tie against AEK Athens on Thursday (November 30) – De Zerbi said: “We have lost them both for a long time but the focus is on the players who can play.”

De Zerbi revealed that Igor has returned to full fitness, whilst Milner and Mitoma were among the players to travel with the first-team squad to Greece – for the first of eight games before the end of the calendar year.